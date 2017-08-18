LISTEN: Florida State's Derwin James says he was hit by car three times as a kid

Florida State safety Derwin James is back in 2017 after a torn meniscus derailed his season last September. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound redshirt sophomore has the size to be a force against the run; he also possesses the coverage skills of a smaller corner and will be a big piece of the Seminole defensive puzzle as they look to get back to the top of the ACC pecking order.

He's used to coming back from injury.

The Haines City, Florida, native told Andy Staples and Jeff Cameron on the SiriusXM College Sports Nation camp tour that, as a child, he was hit by cars while riding his bike three different times -- including twice by the same person.

Did @derwinjames6 get hit by a car twice? Hear the story tonight @ 7pm ET on the @FSU_Football Camp Tour w/ @Andy_Staples & @JCameronShow ! pic.twitter.com/f1HUYgH9rF — SXM College Sports (@SiriusXMCollege) August 17, 2017

"It was a local guy in the neighborhood," James said. "One time, it wasn't my fault. He was crossing the median and I was coming across on my bike ... and I didn't have any brakes on my bike."

After those incidents, he still managed to find his way to Florida State and establish himself as one of the best players in the college game -- regardless of position.

No. 3 Florida State opens its season Sept. 2 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta vs. top-ranked Alabama.