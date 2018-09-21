Live scores, highlights and updates from the Maryland vs. Minnesota football game

How to watch Maryland vs. Minnesota football game

Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)

Current records: Maryland 2-1; Minnesota 3-0

What to Know

Minnesota are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Maryland on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Minnesota are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

Minnesota took their match against Miami (Ohio) last week by a conclusive 26-3 score.

Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Maryland saw their 15-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against Temple with a big head. Maryland suffered a grim 14-35 defeat to Temple. Maryland were down by 7-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Minnesota's success rolls on or if Maryland are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Terrapins are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Last season, Maryland were 4-7-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they were 4-7-1 against the spread

Series History

Maryland and Minnesota both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.

  • 2017 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 24 vs. Maryland Terrapins 31
  • 2016 - Maryland Terrapins 10 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 31
