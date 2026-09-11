The Week 2 slate in college football includes a quadruple header on CBS Sports Network as the season rolls along.

The action begins in West Point as Army welcomes South Florida to town for an American Conference clash between a pair of 1-0 teams. The Black Knights are coming off a dominant showing against Bryant, while the Bulls edged out a win over FIU in their opener.

The second game of the day features Maryland making the trip up the coast to face UConn, as the Huskies aim for their latest upset of a Power 4 opponent. UConn got off to a strong start in the Jason Candle era with a Week 1 win over Lafayette, while the Terps rolled against Hampton in its opener as they look to take a step forward in 2026.

In the evening, UConn's former coach, Jim Mora Jr., will look to continue his strong start as Colorado State's coach as the Rams host Southern Utah. That'll be followed by Fresno State licking some wounds after a lopsided loss at USC last week and aiming for a bounce-back performance against FBS newcomer Sacramento State.

CBS Sports Network will carry all four games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 2 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

South Florida at Army

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, NY

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -3.5

This game will be strength on strength, as the Bulls' run defense looked good in the opener against FIU, holding the Panthers to 80 yards on 3.2 yards per carry. Army, meanwhile, piled up 569 yards on an even 10.0 yards per carry against Bryant, as Cale Hellums has the Black Knights' option attack running like a well-oiled machine.

This game might come down to whether the USF offense, which struggled to get going against FIU, can wake up and help its defense by not allowing Army to dominate the time of possession battle and wear them down.

Maryland at UConn

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, CT

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Maryland -12.5

Both teams blew out FCS opponents in Week 1 and the Terps will need to be giving UConn its full focus and not looking ahead to a big showdown with Virginia Tech next week. The Huskies played three Power 4 teams last year and went 2-1 (with the lone loss in overtime at Syracuse), and they'll be looking to add another feather to their cap with Maryland coming to town. The Terps dominated in Week 1 on the backs of strong defense and a stout rushing attack, but they'll hope to see more from quarterback Malik Washington and the passing game this week if they're going to take care of business and not get a scare from the Huskies.

Southern Utah at Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, CO

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Colorado State -20.5

Colorado State thrashed Wyoming in its opener, as Jim Mora Jr.'s tenure in Fort Collins got off to an ideal start. Hauss Hejny racked up five passing touchdowns against the Cowboys, and the Rams' offense will look to keep flying against a solid FCS squad in Southern Utah. A win on Saturday would already match the Rams' win total from 2025, and it certainly looks like Colorado State might be in for a quick turnaround back to respectability under Mora's watch.

Sacramento State at Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, CA

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Fresno State -17.5

The nightcap will feature Sacramento State seeking its first win over an FBS foe, taking on a Fresno State team that took a beating at the hands of USC in the opener. The Bulldogs will hope for a get-right performance against the Hornets, who torched Mississippi Valley State to bounce back to 1-1 on the season. After getting blanked last week in L.A., the Bulldogs will have their sights set on getting their offense on track. The Hornets, meanwhile, will hope last week's blowout against FCS competition can give their offense some confidence after a lean Week 0 showing at Eastern Michigan.