Longest-tenured active Division I coach at William & Mary to retire after 2018 season
Jimmye Laycock, 70, has one of the longest uninterrupted tenures in college football history
One of the longest uninterrupted tenures in college football coaching history will come to an end after the 2018 season. Jimmye Laycock, at age 70 and still in good health, will retire from his post at William & Mary at the end of his 39th straight season with the Tribe.
Laycock's uninterrupted run at a Division I program ranks third all-time to Joe Paterno at Penn State (46 seasons) and Alonzo Stagg at Arizona State (41 seasons). His teams are 245-188-2 in 38 seasons, and among active coaches in any division, only Denny Douds at Division II East Stroudsburg in Pennsylvania has more victories (263).
"Coaching the William and Mary program is a tremendous honor," Laycock said in a statement on Sunday. "I have always taken a great deal of pride in leading my alma mater and have been grateful for the opportunity to work with such tremendous young men. Any success we have had is shared among all the great assistant coaches and the thousands of outstanding student-athletes who have come through our program.
"This was obviously a difficult decision, but the time was right to make this announcement. That being said, I can assure you that the coming season has my full attention and preparing this team will have my complete focus."
Laycock's Tribe teams have won five conference titles and earned 10 bids to the FCS playoffs, reaching the national semifinals twice during his tenure (2004, 2009).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jalen Hurts speaks out on QB controversy
Just how much should a coach communicate with his quarterbacks in these situations?
-
Meyer decision to come inside 14 days
The university has explained the process it has put in place to come to a resolution on this...
-
FSU to practice at IMG Academy
IMG Academy is home to some of the top recruits in the country
-
Hurts: Narrative has been created
Hurts also said he believes the situation to be uncontrollable anymore
-
Roman Reigns shows off GT uniforms
Reigns was a starter for the Yellow Jackets for three seasons
-
What we do, don't know about Ohio State
Digesting the unfolding story of Urban Meyer and what he may or may not have known about Zach...