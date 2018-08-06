Longest-tenured active Division I coach at William & Mary to retire after 2018 season

One of the longest uninterrupted tenures in college football coaching history will come to an end after the 2018 season. Jimmye Laycock, at age 70 and still in good health, will retire from his post at William & Mary at the end of his 39th straight season with the Tribe.

Laycock's uninterrupted run at a Division I program ranks third all-time to Joe Paterno at Penn State (46 seasons) and Alonzo Stagg at Arizona State (41 seasons). His teams are 245-188-2 in 38 seasons, and among active coaches in any division, only Denny Douds at Division II East Stroudsburg in Pennsylvania has more victories (263).

"Coaching the William and Mary program is a tremendous honor," Laycock said in a statement on Sunday. "I have always taken a great deal of pride in leading my alma mater and have been grateful for the opportunity to work with such tremendous young men. Any success we have had is shared among all the great assistant coaches and the thousands of outstanding student-athletes who have come through our program.

"This was obviously a difficult decision, but the time was right to make this announcement. That being said, I can assure you that the coming season has my full attention and preparing this team will have my complete focus."

Laycock's Tribe teams have won five conference titles and earned 10 bids to the FCS playoffs, reaching the national semifinals twice during his tenure (2004, 2009).