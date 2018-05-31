Longhorns AD: Texas-Texas A&M football rivalry will be renewed ... ‘at some point’
The two teams last played to end the 2011 regular season
When former Texas kicker Justin Tucker blasted a 40-yard field goal as time expired on Thanksgiving night in 2011 to give the Longhorns a win over Texas A&M, it marked the end to one of the top rivalries in college football. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who was hired from TCU in December 2017, wants to put the Aggies back on the schedule.
Speaking at Big 12 spring meetings, Del Conte gave hope to those who have yearned for the Aggies and Longhorns to get together on the gridiron.
Of course, this has been said on both sides countless times since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012; it is becoming one of the annual traditions of "talkin' season."
But could it really happen? On an annual basis, probably not.
According to FBSchedules.com, Texas has home-and-home series' lined up with LSU (2019 and 2020), Alabama (2022 and 2023), Michigan (2024 and 2027) and Ohio State (2025 and 2026). The Longhorns also have a game at Arkansas lined up for the 2021 season. Texas A&M has a home-and-home with Clemson starting this year, Colorado (2020 and 2021), Miami (2022 and 2023) and Notre Dame (2024 and 2025) in the future.
Assuming they don't want to stack their schedules further to a point where it's nearly unmanageable, it's not likely that these two will renew the rivalry on an annual basis any time soon. A one-off in a kickoff game here and there would be nice though.
Whatever happens, this rivalry needs to get back on the books in some way, shape or form soon. College football is better when the Aggies and Longhorns meet.
Texas leads the series 76–37–5 all-time in a rivalry that dates back to 1894.
-
