Longtime Wisconsin starting offensive lineman steps away due to lingering injury problems

Wisconsin has lost one of its best, most experienced offensive linemen ahead of what would have been his fifth year with the program. On his Twitter account, Badgers guard/tackle Jon Dietzen announced that he would be retiring from football due to numerous injuries he's suffered over the years of playing.

"This was not an easy decision, as I have enjoyed every second of my football career, especially those as a Wisconsin Badger," Dietzen said. "It was an opportunity of a lifetime to be part of the Wisconsin football team and to be able to call myself a Wisconsin offensive lineman. I will always cherish my time at this university."

Dietzen started 32 games in his career for the Badgers, playing in 35 games total. He was an instrumental piece in paving the way for running back Jonathan Taylor, who ran for more than 4,100 yards in the past two seasons. However, Dietzen was hampered by ankle, hip and various other injuries during his career.

With his departure, Wisconsin will have to replace four of their five starters along the O-line from a season ago.