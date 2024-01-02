Have you ever wanted to own a snack-themed hot tub from a college football bowl game? Well, today is your lucky day. The jacuzzi from the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is now up for sale on eBay.

As is the case with most bowl games in the College Football Playoff era, sponsors are trying new things to keep fans engaged, and Cheez-It did that on Monday. During the Citrus Bowl between Tennessee and Iowa, a few fans were able to enjoy the game from a hot tub on the sideline.

Fans weren't the only ones who got to enjoy the warm waters of the Cheez-It hot tub on New Year's Day. Following their 35-0 win over Iowa, several Tennessee players chose to celebrate by taking a dip as well.

Now, that hot tub is up for auction at eBay, so you can own a piece of Citrus Bowl lore. There are currently four bids, with the top one sitting at $560. Just make sure you know that the hot tub is listed as local pickup only, so it would be quite the haul for any Cheez-It fans in California or Oregon.

If anyone misses out on the glorious opportunity to own a functioning bowl game prop, they will just have to hope the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl rolls out another hot tub in 2025.