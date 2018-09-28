LOOK: A fox took a nap before UCLA vs. Colorado football game at newly-painted Folsom Field

There will be Buffaloes and Bruins squaring off under the lights at Folsom Field in Boulder on Friday night, but a red fox had first dibs on the newly-painted turf when it crashed the stadium late Thursday night. The field crew for unbeaten Colorado, which painted the field's end zones black to go with the Buffs' all-black uniforms for the game, captured these images of the little critter taking a nap on the Pac-12 logo at the 25-yard line.

College football fans and fox lovers everywhere couldn't get over the cuteness. They were also quick to point out the great free marketing opportunity for the network covering the game.

The game is on Fox. — Fenwayfrancisalbert (@tpr1967) September 28, 2018

Pac 12 on Fox or Fox on Pac 12? Classic. — Scott DeGoler (@sdegoler) September 28, 2018

Excellent raccoon deterrent! — Mark Stevenson (@MStevenson11) September 28, 2018

As for the actual game, the 3-0 Buffs are looking to crack the AP Top 25, while UCLA is just looking to get its first win of the Chip Kelly era after a brutal 0-3 start. The Buffs have beaten UCLA just once in seven meetings since jumping to the Pac-12 from the Big 12.

You know it’s a big deal when @CUBuffsTurf blacks out the end zones. Are you ready Buffs? #WearBlack pic.twitter.com/jH6ZyFHruf — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 28, 2018

And that red fox better be gone by game time, because, well there will be a live Buffalo running on the field in one of the best traditions in college football -- as well as the Buffs' mascot, Chip, who seems to have fully recovered from his unfortunate accident with a T-shirt cannon. Here's everything you need to know to watch Friday night's game:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 28 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)