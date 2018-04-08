LOOK: After taking down another No. 1 team, UMBC is ready to battle Bama

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County made history last month when it upset Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, becoming the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed -- and the No. 1 overall seed at that.

Now, UMBC is making headlines again for pulling off a similar upset.

On Friday, the Retrievers' lacrosse team beat No. 1 ranked Albany 11-7, ending Albany's 31-game regular-season conference win streak. Afterward, the now-famous UMBC Twitter account took aim at another No. 1 team -- Alabama, college football's defending national champs. Unfortunately for the Retrievers -- and pretty much everyone else, to be honest -- they don't have a football team to challenge the Crimson Tide even if they wanted to (they do).

What’s good? — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 7, 2018

Just saying hello, we've be having some fun with No.1 teams lately, we don't have a football team, though — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 7, 2018

And for anyone who is still on the UCF national championship wagon, don't worry, the UMBC account has you covered there, too. Here was its response when Central Florida congratulated the Retrievers for upsetting Virginia.

Coming from the National Champions, this means a lot. https://t.co/MuzR9iwycj — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

As a general rule of thumb, teams (and more so fan bases) need to be careful with what they wish for when it comes to saying they want Bama. In this case, however, UMBC has nothing to be scared of.