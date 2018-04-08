LOOK: After taking down another No. 1 team, UMBC is ready to battle Bama
Unfortunately, the Retrievers don't have a football team to challenge the national champions
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County made history last month when it upset Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, becoming the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed -- and the No. 1 overall seed at that.
Now, UMBC is making headlines again for pulling off a similar upset.
On Friday, the Retrievers' lacrosse team beat No. 1 ranked Albany 11-7, ending Albany's 31-game regular-season conference win streak. Afterward, the now-famous UMBC Twitter account took aim at another No. 1 team -- Alabama, college football's defending national champs. Unfortunately for the Retrievers -- and pretty much everyone else, to be honest -- they don't have a football team to challenge the Crimson Tide even if they wanted to (they do).
And for anyone who is still on the UCF national championship wagon, don't worry, the UMBC account has you covered there, too. Here was its response when Central Florida congratulated the Retrievers for upsetting Virginia.
As a general rule of thumb, teams (and more so fan bases) need to be careful with what they wish for when it comes to saying they want Bama. In this case, however, UMBC has nothing to be scared of.
