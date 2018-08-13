LOOK: Air Force unveils Air Power Legacy Series uniforms honoring AC-130 aircraft

We can always count on Air Force to roll out some good looking alternate uniforms, and the 2018 season will be no different, particularly with the latest in the "Air Power Legacy Series."

This years Air Power Legacy Series alternate uniform is here. This year we honor the AC-130! #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/QiVFj8IrEl — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 13, 2018

The all-black uniforms celebrate the AC-130 aircraft, a close air support gunship used exclusively by the Air Force. The plane is in the helmet design on one side with multiple patch options as the design for the other.

Here’s some upclose shots of the uniforms and helmets for your 👀👀. #LetsFly #APLS pic.twitter.com/oQB0vuIijT — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 13, 2018

Last year, Air Force honored the F-35 with its Air Power Legacy Series uniforms, including a helmet design modeled after the helmets the pilots wear in flight.