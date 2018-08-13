LOOK: Air Force unveils Air Power Legacy Series uniforms honoring AC-130 aircraft

Air Force's Air Power Legacy series uniforms for this year pay homage to the AC-130

We can always count on Air Force to roll out some good looking alternate uniforms, and the 2018 season will be no different, particularly with the latest in the "Air Power Legacy Series."

The all-black uniforms celebrate the AC-130 aircraft, a close air support gunship used exclusively by the Air Force. The plane is in the helmet design on one side with multiple patch options as the design for the other. 

Last year, Air Force honored the F-35 with its Air Power Legacy Series uniforms, including a helmet design modeled after the helmets the pilots wear in flight. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

