LOOK: Alabama bar trolls UCF with its own 'participation trophy' for the Knights
The fake national title is the gift that keeps on giving
Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in the College Football Playoff Championship Game in Atlanta in January to claim the actual national title, but UCF keeps going on and on about its fake national championship. It has gotten so absurd that the Knights even put "2017 National Champions" on the facade (double meaning very much intended) of Spectrum Stadium.
The Crimson Tide are fighting back. Well, at least local one establishment and an SEC-themed comedy series are.
Gallettes -- a bar in town -- unveiled a fake UCF national championship "participation trophy" Wednesday night.
The trophy, which was created by the popular video series "SEC Shorts," made the stop at Gallettes as its first stop on a tour.
While the quality of the image isn't the best, this gets an A+ for creativity. Plus, an offseason of back and forth between the Knights and Crimson Tide is something we all need at this point.
