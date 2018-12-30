LOOK: Alabama cheerleader sporting knee brace lauded by Twitter for her Orange Bowl grind

Some schools are just built differently. Alabama cheerleader Lexie M. (Alabama's website likes to keep a bit of mystery) was spotted on the sideline of Saturday's Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 4 Oklahoma wearing a knee brace that would make Tyron Smith blush. "M" was recognized on social media for her perseverance.

A lot of players like to sit out bowl games, but when you make the playoff, you get out on the field no matter what -- and that applies to the cheerleaders, as well. All around the Twitter-sphere, people took a break from watching Alabama vs. Oklahoma to comment on her pure grit.

If you wanna see the #Alabama cheerleader, with the full on Stone Cold Steve Austin knee brace go up in the air, gimme a hell yeah!! #CollegeFootballPlayoffs — Judge (@TheRealJHop) December 30, 2018

look who didn't sit out a bowl despite an injured knee pic.twitter.com/WY9H4uM5Pq — nick (@nick_pants) December 30, 2018

i can't believe they even showed that poor alabama cheerleader with the knee brace, she's suffered enough having to sacrifice her knee parts to tua — a Tayne in a manger (@Nude_Tayne) December 30, 2018

Cheerleader in a knee brace. Playin hurt. Some teams just want it more. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 30, 2018

One of the Alabama cheerleaders dancing got stone cold’s knee brace on #CFBPlayoffs #BAMAvsOU — mr. randy watson™ (@MattydeLaGhetto) December 30, 2018

She wasn't the only Alabama cheerleader to draw some attention. A male cheerleader rocking a shooting sleeve also got a few tweets of recognition.

The male Alabama cheerleader has a shooter sleeve. I’m dead — Matt Thompson (@mdthompFWFB) December 30, 2018

How bout the cheerleader with the shooting sleeve on — cut vontaze (@cursedcincyfan) December 30, 2018

The SEC takes football so seriously that even the cheerleaders are playing through injury and accessorizing. You've got to respect it. As Alabama continues its march to a potential national championship berth for the fourth straight season, you've got to wonder how long it'll be before they just pick someone off the squad to suit up. Nick Saban could probably coach Lexie M. while up in a half.