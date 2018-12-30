LOOK: Alabama cheerleader sporting knee brace lauded by Twitter for her Orange Bowl grind

It just means more for this Crimson Tide cheerleader

USATSI

Some schools are just built differently. Alabama cheerleader Lexie M. (Alabama's website likes to keep a bit of mystery) was spotted on the sideline of Saturday's Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 4 Oklahoma wearing a knee brace that would make Tyron Smith blush. "M" was recognized on social media for her perseverance.

A lot of players like to sit out bowl games, but when you make the playoff, you get out on the field no matter what -- and that applies to the cheerleaders, as well. All around the Twitter-sphere, people took a break from watching Alabama vs. Oklahoma to comment on her pure grit.

She wasn't the only Alabama cheerleader to draw some attention. A male cheerleader rocking a shooting sleeve also got a few tweets of recognition.

The SEC takes football so seriously that even the cheerleaders are playing through injury and accessorizing. You've got to respect it. As Alabama continues its march to a potential national championship berth for the fourth straight season, you've got to wonder how long it'll be before they just pick someone off the squad to suit up. Nick Saban could probably coach Lexie M. while up in a half.

