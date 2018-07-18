LOOK: Alabama fan sports the perfect custom jersey to troll Georgia at SEC Media Days

There's SEC Media Days, and then there's Alabama day at SEC Media Days. Call it the size of the fan base, call it the passion, but Crimson Tide fans just seem to bring it each year. This year is, of course, no exception.

Case in point: this Alabama fan's incredible No. (Second and) 26 jersey, as captured by David Ubben of The Athletic.

You knew Bama fans were going to bring the 🔥🔥🔥🔥 today. pic.twitter.com/USELx3R8NR — David Ubben (@davidubben) July 18, 2018

Of course, "Second and 26" refers to the Crimson Tide's national championship-winning, walk-off touchdown in overtime against Georgia, which came on a 2nd-and-26.

One play earlier, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took an egregious 13-yard sack that was one of the worst freshman mistakes he could have made in that spot. The back-to-back plays served as a microcosm for why Tagovailoa didn't play over Jalen Hurts in 2017, but also why he might win the starting job for 2018.

Either way, that play has a spot in college football history. And that jersey slays.