LOOK: Alabama is opening its own ridiculous Sports & Nutrition Center on campus

Alabama will be opening its new Sports & Nutrition Center soon, and it gave the world a sneak peek of what to expect on Wednesday.

Now, if you're wondering what a Sports & Nutrition Center is, it's something you build when your program has made a ton of money over the years and isn't allowed to give that money to the players. If you can't pay them, you might as well feed them in an over-the-top manner.

Check it out.

25,000 sq ft

Fuel Center & Smoothie Bar

5 Performance Chefs & 4 Dietitians

Uptstairs Patio Dining Overlooking Practice Fields

50+ HD TVs



Our new Sports & Nutrition Facility Open Soon#FueledByBama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/MHpL39BjOQ — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 27, 2018

Yep, it's a 25,000-square foot facility with a Fuel Center (not sure if diesel is available for the players) and a smoothie center. That's going to be the deciding factor in some recruit's decision at some point, and I can't wait to hear about it.