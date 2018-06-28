LOOK: Alabama is opening its own ridiculous Sports & Nutrition Center on campus
The Crimson Tide has to spend the money on something
Alabama will be opening its new Sports & Nutrition Center soon, and it gave the world a sneak peek of what to expect on Wednesday.
Now, if you're wondering what a Sports & Nutrition Center is, it's something you build when your program has made a ton of money over the years and isn't allowed to give that money to the players. If you can't pay them, you might as well feed them in an over-the-top manner.
Check it out.
Yep, it's a 25,000-square foot facility with a Fuel Center (not sure if diesel is available for the players) and a smoothie center. That's going to be the deciding factor in some recruit's decision at some point, and I can't wait to hear about it.
