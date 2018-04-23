LOOK: Alabama players and coaches receive 2017 national championship rings

There's a lot of bling in the Crimson Tide's national title jewelry

Alabama missed out on its fourth straight SEC title in 2017, but ultimately got the last laugh.

The Crimson Tide steamrolled Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal in New Orleans, and stunned SEC champions Georgia 26-23 in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship in January in Atlanta. On Monday, during the annual team dinner honoring the winners of the spring game, members of the 2017 Crimson Tide roster and coaching staff received their rings.

With five national titles over the last nine years under coach Nick Saban, the football program has been very good to a local Tuscaloosa jeweler. At this point, it might be more cost efficient to just put them on a retainer. 

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

