LOOK: Alabama players and coaches receive 2017 national championship rings
There's a lot of bling in the Crimson Tide's national title jewelry
Alabama missed out on its fourth straight SEC title in 2017, but ultimately got the last laugh.
The Crimson Tide steamrolled Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal in New Orleans, and stunned SEC champions Georgia 26-23 in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship in January in Atlanta. On Monday, during the annual team dinner honoring the winners of the spring game, members of the 2017 Crimson Tide roster and coaching staff received their rings.
A lot goes into building a ring. #16of17#RollTide #OutworkYesterdaypic.twitter.com/iyLzBkucAU— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 23, 2018
With five national titles over the last nine years under coach Nick Saban, the football program has been very good to a local Tuscaloosa jeweler. At this point, it might be more cost efficient to just put them on a retainer.
