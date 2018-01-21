LOOK: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts keeps national title promise, chops off dreadlocks

The Alabama QB has a new look after the Tide claimed another national title

After Tua Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts at halftime of the College Football Playoff Championship Game and led Alabama to a comeback win and a national title, plenty of people were convinced there would be a change at QB for Alabama next season. Well, there's probably going to be a change, but it won't necessarily be on the depth chart.

The change will be under Jalen Hurts' helmet, as the Tide QB lived up to his promise to cut his hair if the team won a national title.

That's a lot of hair to cut off. I'd recommend Jalen puts each dread on eBay to see what he can get for them from overzealous Tide fans, but it'd probably lead to an NCAA violation.

