LOOK: Alabama RB Damien Harris trolls UCF for claiming national championship
The national championship-winning running back has A+ Twitter game
Raise your hand if you love a good Twitter beef.
OK, put your hands down, because we have a great one brewing between real national champion Alabama and claimed national champion UCF.
The Knights went undefeated in 2017 and capped it off by topping Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Day -- a team that beat Alabama to claim the SEC West title in November 2017. Since they capped off that unblemished season, the Knights have made the rounds celebrating what was a tremendous season.
Their latest stop was at the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, where they were honored for their undefeated season -- but not the national championship -- on the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris -- who rushed for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns for the College Football Playoff champions in 2017 -- came off the top rope on Twitter.
Harris passed up the opportunity to play in the NFL to return to Tuscaloosa and try to defend the 2017 national title.
Well-played, Mr. Harris. Well-played.
