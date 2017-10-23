LOOK: Arizona State to honor Pat Tillman, military with slick alternate uniforms

Arizona State will wear military-themed uniforms against Colorado on Nov. 4

Arizona State plans to honor our nation's veterans and active U.S. military with special alternate uniforms for the Colorado game on Nov. 4 as part of the school's campus-wide "Salute to Service" initiative. 

The uniforms will also have a special tribute to former star linebacker Pat Tillman. Adidas teamed up with ASU and the Pat Tillman Foundation to design these special edition "Brotherhood" uniforms, featuring the tan colors of Army fatigues and accented by the Sun Devils' maroon and golf colors. The team will be wearing the PT-42 logo on the chest, left sleeve and on the inside of the cleats and gloves. 

tillman-uniforms-cropped.jpg
Adidas

The back of the helmets will also have a tribute to the military with a list of all Arizona State players and coaches who have served. 

Tillman was one of the top players in the Pac-10 in 1997 during Arizona State's Rose Bowl run and played for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL before enlisting in the U.S. Army after the 2001 NFL season. Tillman was killed in 2004 while on deployment in Afghanistan, but the Pat Tillman Foundation continues his legacy of leadership and service by investing in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories