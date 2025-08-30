Arkansas comes into the 2025 season with low external expectations, but plenty of internal pressure to take some strides forward with coach Sam Pittman on the hot seat.

Week 1 against Alabama A&M provided a chance to put some positivity into the program with a game they should dominate, and they did just that in the first half, taking a 31-3 lead into the break. Their final touchdown came with six seconds left in the half, and the Razorbacks wanted to avoid a special teams disaster with a squib kick to run out the clock, but instead pulled off an accidental onside kick.

Their squib attempt drilled a Bulldogs player in the leg and bounced all the way back over the head of the Arkansas kicker, who picked it up and tried to return it down the field (even though it's a dead ball at that point). The Razorbacks just kneeled it out from there, so the extra possession didn't hurt Alabama A&M.

Arkansas needs that kind of special teams magic to stick around for the SEC schedule, because while an extra possession isn't needed against an FCS opponent, they could sure use a stolen one later this year as Pittman tries to hold onto his job.