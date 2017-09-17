LOOK: Arkansas to wear Dallas Cowboys replica uniforms against Texas A&M

The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to Arlington, Texas, for their game against Texas A&M this week. The game, called the Southwest Classic, is being played at AT&T Stadium -- home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Games at AT&T Stadium are nothing new for college football. It's somewhat special for Arkansas, though, because the owner of the Cowboys is Jerry Jones, an Arkansas alum.

So it only makes sense that the Razorbacks will be wearing Cowboy replica uniforms against the Aggies -- the same design Dallas wears but with Arkansas colors.

As a fan of an NFL team that is not the Dallas Cowboys, it's tough for me to admit that I like anything that has to do with the Cowboys, but I like these OK. I'm not happy about it, but it's the truth.

