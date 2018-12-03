LOOK: Army unveils awesome alternate uniforms for Navy game that honor WWI infantry
Army's uniforms honor the 100th anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division in World War I
Army and Navy take center stage in college football on Saturday in one of the great rivalries this storied sport has to offer. In recent years, both schools have been outfitted with unique alternate uniforms for the game, using the opportunity to honor and pay homage to the United States' military history.
On Saturday, Army will be trading in its black and gold for a black and red look to honor the 100th anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division, nicknamed the "Big Red One," and its role in World War I. It's nearly an all-black look with only a few red features, most notably a big red "1" on the front of the helmet and side of the shoulder pads.
Navy will wear white uniforms with more standard blue and gold accents, donning helmets that pay tribute to Bill the Goat and the goat's long history with the program.
This weekend, Army released a promotional video feature as a first look at the Nike alternate uniforms and gear for the game.
Army and Navy kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and be seen on CBS and here at CBSSports.com.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the expected Heisman finalists
Here's what Dennis Dodd's Heisman Trophy ballot would look like
-
Ranking every bowl game from 39-1
Not all bowl games are created equal, and we prove that by ranking every one on this year's...
-
College football bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 tim...
-
College Football Playoff odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the College Football Playoff semifinals 10,000...
-
2018-19 College football bowl schedule
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2018 se...
-
Tagovailoa out 2 weeks with ankle injury
Tagovailoa has battled a few different injuries throughout the season