LOOK: Army unveils awesome alternate uniforms for Navy game that honor WWI infantry

Army and Navy take center stage in college football on Saturday in one of the great rivalries this storied sport has to offer. In recent years, both schools have been outfitted with unique alternate uniforms for the game, using the opportunity to honor and pay homage to the United States' military history.

On Saturday, Army will be trading in its black and gold for a black and red look to honor the 100th anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division, nicknamed the "Big Red One," and its role in World War I. It's nearly an all-black look with only a few red features, most notably a big red "1" on the front of the helmet and side of the shoulder pads.

Navy will wear white uniforms with more standard blue and gold accents, donning helmets that pay tribute to Bill the Goat and the goat's long history with the program.

This weekend, Army released a promotional video feature as a first look at the Nike alternate uniforms and gear for the game.

Army and Navy kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and be seen on CBS and here at CBSSports.com.