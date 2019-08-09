LOOK: Auburn has updated its traditional logo, but can anyone see the difference?
Look closely, and you might notice a change
Auburn has decided its time for a change -- at least, a minimal one. After many decades of having the same logo, the university has decided to update the look ever so slightly.
The school announced Thursday that the traditional interlocking "A" and "U" will remain in place, but that the space between the "A"and "U" will be smaller to put more of an emphasis on the "A." Auburn assistant vice president for communications Mike Clardy explained the reason for the change to to 247Sports.
"Auburn updated its visual identity system to make it compatible with the many ways, especially digital, in which it is now used and to help us further elevate the Auburn brand," he said. "It's in fact already in partial use."
Can you notice the difference?
It's unclear whether the new logo will be included on Auburn's 2019 football uniforms. Even if it was, would you be able to tell the two images apart without knowing which was which?
AuburnUniforms.com reports that the school will also switch its official font from Copperplate to Sabon. That's right, "Sabon," -- one letter off from the last name of the coach of intra-state rival Nick Saban. Go figure.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drug charges against GSU QB dropped
Werts will only be charged with speeding in the July incident
-
Dabo doesn't give Bryant title ring
The former Clemson quarterback left the program four games into the 2019 season
-
2019 preseason bowl projections
The Tide and Tigers have met in four straight playoffs, three times for the national champ...
-
OU starting DB out with knee injury
Defensive back Tre Norwood started all 14 games for the Sooners last season
-
NCAA rejects national CFB injury reports
The NCAA tossed logic aside in failing to recognize it is leaving the sport open for potential...
-
Vols lose top DL for 2019 season
The Vols will be without Emmitt Gooden on the defensive line this season