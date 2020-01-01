LOOK: Auburn to honor 1971 Heisman winner Pat Sullivan with special Outback Bowl helmets

No. 12 Auburn and No. 18 Minnesota will meet on Wednesday in the Outback Bowl, and the Tigers will be wearing a special helmet. The No. 7 will be on one side of the helmet to honor former quarterback and 1971 Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan, who died earlier this month at the age of 69. The helmet will also feature a grey face mask similar to the face mask on Auburn's helmets during that era.

Sullivan won the Heisman Trophy in 1971 when he threw for 2,012 yards and 20 touchdowns. He beat out Cornell's Ed Marinaro and Oklahoma's Greg Pruitt for the award. He was an All-American and also won the Walter Camp Award that season -- one in which the Tigers finished 9-2 after starting the year 9-0. They lost the Iron Bowl to Alabama in the regular season finale and fell to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.

The school's official Twitter account unveiled the helmet, as well as the rest of the uniform, in a video posted on Twitter.

Auburn rarely changes its traditional uniform that includes the Auburn shield on both sides of the helmet and a blue face mask.

Nathan King of The Plainsman tweeted a picture of the helmet.

"I will forever be indebted to Coach Sullivan for helping bring me back to Auburn to serve as the head football coach," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said earlier this month. "He was a friend, mentor and a man of great character, who was beloved by many generations of Auburn fans. Pat Sullivan is, and always will be, the definition of an Auburn Man. He certainly will be missed."

The Tigers and Golden Gophers will tee it up at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.