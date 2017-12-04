LOOK: Baker Mayfield's cell phone number apparently got leaked to Georgia fans

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is going to spend much of the next month on the road and in the spotlight, accepting awards and receiving honors as one of the top players in college football this year. It's a busy time for the Sooners' signal caller, but the activity on his cell phone increased when, apparently, his number was passed around the Georgia fan base.

Mayfield took to Twitter late Sunday night to congratulate the Georgia fans on the prank, applauding their creativity and "kind words of encouragement..." after his number got posted.

As one might expect, Mayfield got his number changed after the incident.

To whoever posted my cell #, bravo. But I got it changed! And to the Georgia fans that had the kind words of encouragement... I applaude your creativity — Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) December 4, 2017

New phone, who dis?