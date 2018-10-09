LOOK: Boston College will wear these Doug Flutie-era throwback uniforms vs. Louisville

More than three decades after Doug Flutie etched himself into college football history with the "Hail Flutie" pass and one of Boston College's most successful seasons of all time, the Eagles will honor their former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback on Saturday against Louisville, and they'll do it by wearing Flutie's old jersey.

Well, almost.

With homecoming festivities set to surround this weekend's showdown at Alumni Stadium, Boston College announced in collaboration with Under Armour that it will up the homecoming spirit by wearing Flutie-era, 1980s-style uniforms against the Cardinals.

Featuring classic logos and other elements unique to Flutie's time with the team, the limited-time uniforms are part of a throwback apparel collection already available through Under Armour, and they'll revive the '80s home-field look on Saturday.

Under Armour

"When designing these uniforms, Under Armour set out to authentically recreate the uniforms worn during 1981-1984, from the font on the back of the jerseys, to the number style, to the stripes on the jersey sleeves," Under Armour said in a statement. "Staying true to the colors used on the uniforms at that time, the throwback uniforms feature a deeper gold hue than the color used today."

Since they'll be worn on homecoming, they'll not only recognize Boston College's football history but pay respect to Flutie, whose time as a Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award winner is an integral part of Eagles lore.

"Doug Flutie is a special figure in the BC community," Under Armour design director Nick Billiris said. "His Heisman-winning season was played long before current students were around but, whether you lived it or just heard about it, BC fans think of it as a defining moment for the program. These throwback jerseys closely resemble those worn during the Flutie era and we hope it serves as a fond recall of that unbelievable play in an unforgettable season."

The 55-year-old Flutie has been honored by Boston College uniforms before. According to Under Armour, the Eagles broke out a replica of Flutie's 1980s road jersey for a Shamrock Series game against Notre Dame in 2015. This Saturday, however, marks the first time the team will sport a throwback of the home uniforms.