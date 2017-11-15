LOOK: Browns, ex-Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer loses bet with Miami teammates
Looks like Kizer lost a bet with Browns tight end David Njoku after the Fighting Irish lost to Miami
As if quarterback DeShone Kizer's rookie season with the Cleveland Browns hasn't been bad enough.
As you surely know by now, Miami was a huge winner in Week 11's game against Notre Dame. The Hurricanes dispatched the Fighting Irish 41-8 and it didn't even feel that close. The game has major College Football Playoff ramifications, but given that both programs are historically NFL factories, the ripple effects have made their way into the pro game.
That's bad news for Kizer, a former quarterback at Notre Dame, who had to wear a Hurricanes shirt next to Browns tight end David Njoku, who went to Miami. Njoku was a late first-round selection for the Browns this past spring while Kizer was drafted by the organization in the second round.
The looks on their faces tell the story.
Still, this is not as bad as making an audible to the most dumbfounding play of the season.
