LOOK: Browns, ex-Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer loses bet with Miami teammates

Looks like Kizer lost a bet with Browns tight end David Njoku after the Fighting Irish lost to Miami

As if quarterback DeShone Kizer's rookie season with the Cleveland Browns hasn't been bad enough. 

As you surely know by now, Miami was a huge winner in Week 11's game against Notre Dame. The Hurricanes dispatched the Fighting Irish 41-8 and it didn't even feel that close. The game has major College Football Playoff ramifications, but given that both programs are historically NFL factories, the ripple effects have made their way into the pro game. 

That's bad news for Kizer, a former quarterback at Notre Dame, who had to wear a Hurricanes shirt next to Browns tight end David Njoku, who went to Miami. Njoku was a late first-round selection for the Browns this past spring while Kizer was drafted by the organization in the second round. 

The looks on their faces tell the story. 

Still, this is not as bad as making an audible to the most dumbfounding play of the season.  

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories