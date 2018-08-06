LOOK: Buckeyes fans hold rally to support Urban Meyer, but it was a bad look for Ohio State
This is simply not a good look for the Buckeyes
Ohio State fans rallied behind embattled coach Urban Meyer on Monday night at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave last week in the wake of his potential mishandling of multiple domestic violence accusations against former Buckeyes wide receivers coach Zach Smith.
Judging by several signs carried by fans, the result of the rally was embarrassing. Really embarrassing. Perhaps the worst of the worst was a man holding a sign that's blatantly mocking the #MeToo movement.
Considering the issue at hand is domestic violence, that's an extremely terrible look.
As for the rest? There are plenty of signs that attack the messenger -- college football reporter Brett McMurphy -- who broke the Smith story wide open last week with screenshots of text messages between Smith's wife Courtney and people associated with the Ohio State football program.
The father of a prominent former Buckeye -- running back Ezekiel Elliott -- showed up to voice his support for Meyer.
A man from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who goes by the name "Tennessee Jeff" according to the Washington Post, organized the rally. Here are his opening remarks as fans showed up at "The Horseshoe."
The school announced last week that an independent, six-person working group will head the investigation into Meyer's handling of the allegations against Smith. Three members on that working group are also members of the Ohio State board of trustees. The school announced Sunday that the group expects to come to a conclusion on the Meyer matter within 14 days.
Ohio State opens its season at home on Sept. 1 against Oregon State.
