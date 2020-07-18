Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Clemson needs a contingency plan for 2020 CFB season ( 1:45 )

On Friday, Clemson star quarterback got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry. Shortly after the proposal, Mowry posted photos on Instagram of the proposal, which took place at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

There were six total photos that showed off Lawrence popping the question.

The Clemson signal-caller could be seen getting down on one knee and holding a ring with his left hand. The couple was overjoyed over what had transpired in the series of photos.

Lawrence and Mowry recently celebrated their four-year anniversary of dating. Mowry and Lawrence both attended Cartersville High School in Georgia and ended up attending college in South Carolina. Mowry is a junior midfielder on the soccer team Anderson University, which is just a half-hour drive from Clemson.

The couple even created a COVID-19 relief fund on GoFundMe to help families in Georgia and South Carolina that were affected by the disease. The NCAA compliance department ended up shutting down the collection at first, but the page was later restored.

Lawrence is set to begin his junior year at Clemson after leading the school to back-to-back CFP National Championship appearances, including a national title with the Tigers during his freshman year. The star quarterback is coming off a season in which he passed for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns.