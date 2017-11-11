LOOK: College football teams pay tribute to Veterans Day with special uniforms

From special helmets to alternate uniforms, college football teams are saying thanks

Today is Veterans Day, an annual reminder that the sacrifices made by so many allow us to do what we do today. That includes having fun (and getting mad online) with college football. It's largely meaningless in the big picture -- our armed forces have fought and died to protect far greater freedoms -- but for 14 Saturdays in the fall, we are fortunate enough to gather together and make this our pastime. 

To salute those who have served, many college football teams will wear special American flag themed helmets. 

Other teams opted not just to pay tribute with helmets but their whole uniforms. Louisville busted out its military appreciation uniforms again, but this Vanderbilt helmet is slick, too. 

Additionally, Colorado State will wear special uniforms with a state flag theme against Boise State.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories