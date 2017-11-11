LOOK: College football teams pay tribute to Veterans Day with special uniforms

Today is Veterans Day, an annual reminder that the sacrifices made by so many allow us to do what we do today. That includes having fun (and getting mad online) with college football. It's largely meaningless in the big picture -- our armed forces have fought and died to protect far greater freedoms -- but for 14 Saturdays in the fall, we are fortunate enough to gather together and make this our pastime.

To salute those who have served, many college football teams will wear special American flag themed helmets.

We will be remembering and supporting all of our Veterans this weekend! #PawsUp #USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/phn2PfgOnD — FIUFootballEQ (@FIUFootballEQ) November 9, 2017

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at TCF Bank Stadium. Our helmets - and the names on them - will recognize current @UMNews students and graduates who have served. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/IqpU5aaGzu pic.twitter.com/9q4xV8vWwh — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 9, 2017

It’s a privilege to play the game we love ... we salute those who make that possible with a Digi Camo Power T and stripe for Veterans Day. #RTW pic.twitter.com/Y1aNoF46sq — Troy Trojans Football ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) November 9, 2017

Other teams opted not just to pay tribute with helmets but their whole uniforms. Louisville busted out its military appreciation uniforms again, but this Vanderbilt helmet is slick, too.

DEEP WATER with @Medals_ofHonor on Saturday for #SaluteToSevice. Names on the back will feature fallen soldiers with their military branch patch on the front. pic.twitter.com/RQhtuxsVMP — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 8, 2017

Saturday's uniforms: A salute to service for our Military Appreciation Game.



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/37TIhizcQJ — LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) November 10, 2017

Honored to wear this for all our military & especially this helmet decal for our friends w/ @drum10thmtn 🇺🇲#CuseForTheTroops #ClimbToGlory pic.twitter.com/aeJvOBGAHb — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 9, 2017

Additionally, Colorado State will wear special uniforms with a state flag theme against Boise State.