LOOK: College football teams pay tribute to Veterans Day with special uniforms
From special helmets to alternate uniforms, college football teams are saying thanks
Today is Veterans Day, an annual reminder that the sacrifices made by so many allow us to do what we do today. That includes having fun (and getting mad online) with college football. It's largely meaningless in the big picture -- our armed forces have fought and died to protect far greater freedoms -- but for 14 Saturdays in the fall, we are fortunate enough to gather together and make this our pastime.
To salute those who have served, many college football teams will wear special American flag themed helmets.
Other teams opted not just to pay tribute with helmets but their whole uniforms. Louisville busted out its military appreciation uniforms again, but this Vanderbilt helmet is slick, too.
Additionally, Colorado State will wear special uniforms with a state flag theme against Boise State.
