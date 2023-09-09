Colorado revealed its "Turnover Throne" on Saturday as the No. 22 Buffaloes face Nebraska in their home opener under coach Deion Sanders. The black chair with gold trim makes for an ornate and relaxing reward for a defender who comes up with a turnover for the Buffs, and it didn't take them long to find a reason for putting it to use.

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims fumbled a shotgun snap on the game's opening possession as the Cornhuskers faced a third-and-10 at Coloradeo's 31-yard line. Sophomore defensive end Arden Walker fell on the football for Colorado, so of course he wasted no time making it over to the sideline to take his seat on the throne.

If the early returns from Colorado are any indication, the throne could see some traffic in 2023. The Buffaloes also intercepted two passes in their season-opening win over TCU in Week 1.

The lavish prop is only the latest entertaining turnover incentive in college football. A Liberty defender sported a Joker mask last week after a turnover, Oregon State has a turnover chainsaw and Miami famously had a turnover chain for defenders to wear for several seasons. Second-year Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal eradicated that tradition upon his arrival at Miami last season, however, saying that he wanted his team focused on things like technique and fundamentals.

With Miami's chain out of the game, Colorado's "Turnover Throne" now has a legitimate case to be considered the best turnover prop in college football.