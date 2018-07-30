LOOK: Colorado's 2018 season tickets display heartwarming artwork from children's hospital
Patients from the Children's Hospital Colorado created winning designs for Colorado's season tickets
Colorado's 2018 season tickets won't be just like any other year. Instead, the tickets will feature special artwork courtesy of the patients from Children's Hospital Colorado.
According to the school, which partnered with the CHC, this year's ticket designs were created by the winners of an art contest. Twenty-five submissions were sent in with six winners chosen from the pool. Most of the submissions either featured Colorado's mascot, Ralphie, or some variation of the buffalo.
Here's an example of two of the winning tickets, courtesy of CU Athletics ...
Hands down, this is absolutely the best part of college football and why connections between schools and communities run so deep.
