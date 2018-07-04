LOOK: David Cutcliffe living his best life in 'Incredibles' muscle suit with grandchild

The Duke head football coach is enjoying his last bit of vacation at the beach with family

Soon vacation will be over for college football coaches around the country. June is a big recruiting month and by the end of July, there will be obligations associated with conference media days and the start of fall camp, so right now is one of the only times during a calendar year when coaches can unwind. 

Duke coach David Cutcliffe has become a purveyor of the finer things in life, like the value of quality time with family at the beach. In celebrating the addition of a new grandchild to the family, Cutcliffe brought some joy to everyone's Twitter timeline with this photo of him in an Incredibles-themed muscle suit that matches the babies' onesie. 

Cutcliffe continues to live his best life at age 63. Happy Fourth of July. 

