LOOK: ECU's scrolls are the perfect way to offer scholarships to future Pirates

ECU is handing out wax-sealed scrolls as football scholarship offers this recruiting cycle

For recruiting fans, Aug. 1 is an important day in the 2018 cycle. It's the first day that current seniors in high school can officially receive scholarship offers from schools. 

Prior to Aug. 1, there have been verbal offers and verbal commitments, but that late summer letter makes a school's commitment to the prospect official. Since it's 2017, some schools have moved to electronic mail for delivery but others not only still embrace the use of the U.S. Postal Service but use snail mail as an opportunity to bring some buzz to the recruiting game. 

We've seen scholarship offer letters set up to look like party fliers, prospects photoshopped in school uniforms and many more ways to advertise your program and get the attention of the young man set to start his senior year of high school. 

Scottie Montgomery and his ECU staff are bringing their best stuff this year with wax-sealed scrolls for the future Pirates. The offer is written in old-timey cursive, and each letter appears to have a signature from the captain, Coach Mo. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories