LOOK: Florida breaking out Steve Spurrier era throwback uniforms for game against Auburn
The threads are an homage to Spurrier's Heisman Trophy winning days as a Gator in the 1960s
When Florida hosts Auburn in a top-10 battle in the Swamp in Week 6, the Gators will be sporting a throwback look that tips its cap to the Steve Spurrier days. On Sunday, Florida unveiled some new threads for its homecoming game against the Tigers. The team will be wearing retro uniforms consisting of blue jerseys, white pants, black shoes and white helmets with an "F" on them -- the same look from the 1960s when Spurrier was a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in Gainesville. Spurrier took home college football's most prestigious individual award in 1966.
Here's a closer look at them:
The Gators also took some neat "then" and "now" pictures featuring Florida greats and their modern-day counterparts. It's a fun homage to not just Spurrier, but also some of the best players from that era.
It's pretty cool to see players get in on the fun with promoting these unis. And it's a good marketing opportunity for Florida as well to sell merchandise. Florida has good uniforms now, but it this throwback combination is sharp, especially the helmet. If you're going to do an alternate uniform combination, schools should do more of the throwback stuff. It's typically way cleaner.
