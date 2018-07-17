LOOK: Florida coach Dan Mullen shows off custom Jumpman sneakers at SEC Media Days
Mullen has been known for rocking the sneaker and suit combo for a few years now
One of the fun, offbeat trends from SEC Media Days in recent years has been Dan Mullen's shoe game. It has, without a doubt, been tops by a country mile compared to the more traditional dress shoes worn by the conference's other coaches.
The trend picked up steam three years ago when Mullen, then the coach at Mississippi State, showed up to media days in gray Yeezys (Mississippi State is an adidas school) and a suit, becoming somewhat of a fashion icon for the event. Since then, Mullen's shoes have turned into a storyline of their own.
But now that Mullen is the coach at Florida, a Nike school, he's flashing Jumpmans for media days. Here are the new, custom Gators kicks he's sporting in Atlanta.
Here's another look of Mullen's shoes, which he first unveiled back in December of 2017.
It's not a custom line of Jumpmans, but the paint and logo obviously are. And, goodness, they are slick. With all the talk about branding and uniforms and what it means for players, it's easy to overlook the fact that much of the popularity is more closely connected to the every day gear. And it's not just players who enjoy what apparel companies provide them from Sunday through Friday.
