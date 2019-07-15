LOOK: Florida football unveils freshly-renovated locker room facility ahead of 2019 season
The Gators are staying afloat in the arms race that is facility renovations
SEC Media Days are in full swing this week (storylines here), meaning we'll get a glimpse into whatever righteous kicks Florida coach Dan Mullen is sporting this year (oh, look, they're awesome).
Anyway, Florida isn't just rolling out new shoes for its football coach this week. The university also unveiled a major renovation to its game day locker room ahead of the 2019 college football season. The $1.5 million project began towards the end of April and is now ready with preseason camp right around the corner. The locker room will continue to be the home of the Gators football team until the projected $85 million Florida Football Training Center is complete.
The university notes in its release that this is the first significant upgrade to its game day locker room in about a decade. You can check out some new photos of the locker room below:
Keeping up in the arms race that is facility renovation is a costly project that is more important now than ever. When you consider some of the palaces around college football, from Alabama to Clemson, just about every program is fighting to keep up. Florida, at least, has done its share for now.
