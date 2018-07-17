LOOK: Florida football unveils new Jordan Brand uniforms for the 2018 season

ATLANTA -- The Florida Gators closed up their round at SEC Media Days on Tuesday with a special presentation of the new Jordan Brand uniforms -- Nike's new brand inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Needless to say, they look pretty sharp.

The fan event culminated a day-long Gator celebration of new swag, which included first-year coach Dan Mullen rocking some custom Jordan's during his time at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame.

Florida deal with Nike isn't new, but the expansion of the Jordan Brand into college football continues after it debuted with Michigan in 2016. Florida is the first program in the SEC to sport the logo, and it looks like the only for the conference at this time as Jordan Brand is only picking one per at this time. The new deal includes deals with the men's and women's basketball teams.

The Gators open the 2018 football season on Sept. 1 at home against Charleston Southern.