No. 14 Florida State honored linebacker Ethan Pritchard ahead of its Week 2 game against East Texas A&M as the freshman remains hospitalized after being shot in the head. Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. brought Pritchard's jersey to midfield for the pregame coin toss.

The team also wore shirts honoring Pritchard during warmups, and players are sporting sweat bands with Pritchard's No. 35 on them.

Pritchard's father, Earl Pritchard, told WFTV that his son was shot in the back of the head outside an apartment complex while driving his aunt home from a family gathering. Pritchard was removed from his vehicle prior to EMS arriving on the scene and then transported to a local hospital.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell told reporters earlier in the week that he had a chance to visit Pritchard.

"It's a lot, not going to say it's not," Norvell said, per ESPN. "I try to give the players a daily update. ... I was able to go by yesterday for a short period of time with limited visitation, just getting a chance to be there for a handful of minutes. It was good to be with him."

Pritchard signed with Florida State in 2025 as a three-star prospect out of Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. He suited up for Florida State's season-opening win against Alabama but did not log any snaps.