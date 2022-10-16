In a gesture toward Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, Florida State paid tribute to Ella Bresee during Saturday's game between the Seminoles and the Tigers. Florida State painted the words "Ella Strong" on a wall near their end zone in honor of Ella Bresee, the 15-year-old sister of Bryan Bresee who died of brain cancer in September.

Bresee has become an emotional rallying point for the Tigers this season, as he has been in mourning since his sister died on Sept.15 of medulloblastoma. He had missed the past two games with a kidney infection but returned for Saturday's rivalry game in the ACC.

The gesture on Florida State's part marked them returning the favor to Clemson, who last year honored legendary Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden following his death in August 2021. The two teams have a history of putting their rivalry aside in times of grief, such as in 2000 when Florida State held a moment of silence in memory of longtime Clemson sports information director Bob Bradley following his death from cancer.

Clemson entered Saturday's game ranked No. 4 with an undefeated record, looking to preserve that mark and also capitalize on No. 3 Alabama's loss to Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Seminoles are 4-2 and seeking to beat Clemson for the first time since 2014.