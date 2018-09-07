LOOK: Florida State to honor late actor, former player Burt Reynolds with helmet decals
Reynolds, who died this week at 82, was a former Florida State halfback
Both Hollywood and college football lost a member of their respective fraternities this week when famed actor Burt Reynolds passed away at the age of 82. Though Reynolds is known first and foremost as the star of "Smokey and the Bandit," "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Boogie Nights," he also has a deep connection to Florida State as a former halfback. Just as notable, he was the former roommate of "College GameDay" co-host Lee Corso.
It's a big loss for film, but it's also a personal one for Florida State. To honor "The Bandit," the school will play Saturday's home game against Samford with these special helmet decals, inspired by arguably Reynolds' most famous role.
Reynolds' connection to both FSU and college football didn't come to an end after his playing days from the 1950s. He continued to donate to the program as it rose in the college football ranks. He remained close with both Corso and Seminoles coaching legend Bobby Bowden, and even once called the Sun Bowl in 1977 on CBS.
