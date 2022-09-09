When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets.

Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against the Cardinals. This will mark the first time that the Seminoles have ever donned an all-white look that includes the helmet.

Florida State revealed its new look in a video featuring quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson, as well as Vanilla Ice's hit song "Ice Ice Baby."

The Seminoles will debut the uniforms on Friday, Sept. 16 when they take the field at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

Florida State is currently enjoying a bye week after its thrilling win over LSU in Week 1. The Seminoles needed a blocked extra point with no time remaining to seal a 24-23 win, and head coach Mike Norvell said he was proud of his players for shaking off some adversity.

"It's determination," Norvell said, via 247Sports. "It's heart. It's a willingness that, even after a disappointing moment, our guys responded. Anybody that's around our program, they know they hear that word all the time, 'respond.' How do you respond when the challenges arise? And effort showed up, guy made a play there at the very end and gave us an opportunity to win that game."