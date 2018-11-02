LOOK: Florida to sport orange end zones through end of the season for first time in 29 years

Having coach Dan Mullen and playing great football this year has a lot of people in Gainesville feeling nostalgic. Florida wore white helmets with "Gators" scripted on both sides against Georgia, a relatively rare occurrence, and on Saturday against Missouri, the Gators are apparently celebrating homecoming with orange end zones that it will keep through the end of the season.

It hearkens back to the old days of "The Swamp."

This marks the first time Florida will have orange end zones since 1989. Florida usually doesn't paint the end zone outside of the lettering, leaving a grass backdrop. However, maybe Florida's recent success has galvanized the team a bit.

Florida may have dropped to 4-2 in the SEC with last Saturday's loss to Georgia, but Mullen has this team playing with some of its old swagger. Playing in The Swamp was already a tall ask of those visiting -- just ask the one-loss LSU Tigers -- but now Florida seems intent on making its house a home. Georgia and Kentucky play each other Saturday to determine who will win the SEC East, but all Florida can do is take care of itself. With two home games left, it can do that in its friendly confines for the next few weeks.