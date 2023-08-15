Florida football will sport alternate black uniforms for the first time in program history during the Gators' Nov. 4 home game against Arkansas, the school announced Tuesday. The uniforms will be worn to honor the armed forces, veterans and local first responders as part of the team's "Saluting Those Who Serve Game" initiative.

Each player's nameplate will display one of five words -- commitment, courage, excellence, honor or integrity -- that are "synonymous with the principles embodied by those who serve."

"I know Gator Nation is excited about the team wearing black uniforms, but I don't want us to lose sight of the intent relative to creating awareness and showing gratitude and appreciation for all branches of our military and first responders," Florida coach Billy Napier said in a statement. "We're doing something that's going to be a lot of fun, but ultimately, we're hopeful that we can recognize and show appreciation for a lot of selfless people that have chosen a profession of service and put their lives at risk each day.

"I think there's a lot we can learn from these special people," he added "Last year we were able to invite members of the military to talk to the team and it was pretty awesome to hear from them. I know it impacted our players and staff in a positive way. It's really important to me in terms of creating a level of respect and gratitude for some of these things that we take for granted at times."

Florida is entering it second season under Napier. The Gators kick off the 2023 season Thursday, Aug. 31 at Utah.