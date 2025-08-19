Florida is bringing back a classic look for its homecoming game against Mississippi State on Oct. 18. The program announced on social media Monday that it will wear throwback uniforms from the 1970s later this fall. The jersey combination features an orange helmet with a white interlocking UF logo.

Florida will be wearing blue jerseys with white and orange stripes on the shoulder pads and white pants with stripes along the side. The last time the Gators featured that look was for their homecoming game against Vanderbilt in 2021.

The jersey reveal can be found below.

Heading into the 2025 season, Florida has high expectations, in large part because star signal caller DJ Lagway is on the roster. Lagway began last season as the backup signal caller before being inserted into the starting lineup in mid-October after Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL against Tennessee.

The Gators were picked to finish sixth behind Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and South Carolina in the SEC preseason media poll and opened the year ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gators (+1800) have the sixth-best odds to win the SEC title at FanDuel.

Florida opens the 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against Long Island and faces USF the following week before SEC play begins against LSU on Sept. 13.