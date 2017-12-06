LOOK: Georgia fan drives around Atlanta with SEC title game playing on his tailgate

In the SEC, it just means more ... celebrating.

Or trolling, depending on your team affiliation.

If the following photo is to be believed, there is a person driving around the greater Atlanta area with a working television strapped to the back of his SUV's tailgate. And on that television is a replay of last week's SEC Championship Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Auburn, which, as you'll recall, the Bulldogs won 28-7 to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

There is a guy driving around Atlanta with a working TV strapped to his Hummer. He is playing the SEC Championship Game over and over. #ItJustMeansMore #SECChamps pic.twitter.com/AQCe8PPKTL — DAWGS MAN, DAWGS (@ENOUGHSENOUGH24) December 6, 2017

For any Georgia fans driving around who happened to catch a glimpse of the game, congratulations on reliving your team's first SEC Championship since 2005. For potential Auburn fans driving around in Atlanta, maybe look away?

Either way, try not to watch TV and drive at the same time for too long. We're all about safety here.