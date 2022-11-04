Last week, legendary Georgia football head coach Vince Dooley died at the age of 90. When the Bulldogs take the field for a top-three clash with Tennessee on Saturday, they will be sporting a patch on their jerseys to honor Dooley.

Dooley was one of the most impactful figures in the history of Georgia athletics. Not only was he the head coach of the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, but he also served as athletic director from 1979 to 2004. Dooley led Georgia to an undefeated record and a national championship in 1980, and he finished his tenure as head coach with an overall record of 201-77-10.

On Friday, the official Georgia football Twitter account posted a video of a patch paying tribute to Dooley being sewn onto the jerseys. The patch features the red tie that Dooley wore on the sideline throughout his time as head coach.

The entire Georgia athletic department has paid tribute to Dooley and his contributions to the university in the last week. Current head football coach Kirby Smart reflected about the impact Dooley made on the program.

"Our family is heartbroken by the death of Coach Dooley," Smart wrote in a Twitter post. "He was one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA! He and Barbara embraced my family from Day 1. He will be missed in our community, university, and in college athletics."

Dooley is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, and he is still the winningest coach in Georgia football history.