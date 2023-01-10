With No. 1 Georgia dominating No. 3 TCU on the field in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Bulldogs' social media team decided to add insult to injury by introducing "Hypnodawg," a spoof of TCU's "Hypnotoad" video that gained fame throughout the Horned Frogs' magical season. The tweet came out early in the third quarter following Stetson Bennett's 28-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers that made the score 45-7 in favor of Georgia.

TCU's Cinderella story was accompanied by what quickly became a strange viral sensation. After every win, TCU football's social media team released a zany Hypnotoad video featuring the creature, along with memes and videos poking fun at the opponent. Here's the one from TCU's College Football Playoff semifinal triumph over Michigan:

"Hypnotoad is a character that appeared in the science fiction cartoon Futurama, and Hypnotoad is a toad that has the power to make you believe whatever it wants you to believe by means of hypnosis," Eric Kaplan, creator of the Hypnotoad, told CBS News.

Horned Frogs faithful certainly had reason to believe in Hypnotoad's powers during the impressive run to the national championship, especially after going 5-7 last year and pulling off several improbable comebacks this season, their first under new coach Sonny Dykes. Georgia, however, put an end to that early Monday night and had the last laugh both on the field and on social media.

