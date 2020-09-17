Georgia is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its 1980 national championship team, and will do so with some new threads. The school released pictures and a video on Thursday of a white-striped jersey and new-look black jersey in advance of the 2020 college football season.

The white jersey features the addition of stripes on the arms, a 40th anniversary patch on the right shoulder and a "Together Equality" emblem with the state of Georgia outline on the left shoulder. The NCAA announced earlier this year that players will be able to wear patches on their jerseys promoting social justice. The throwback jersey is paired with red pants -- the same color combination that that was worn during games in 1980.

Take a look at the pictures of the the white jersey and red pants combination.

Not to be outdone, the school released new black uniforms. This look features a spiked dog collar around the neck and patch featuring Uga on the sleeve. Georgia unveiled black uniforms in 2007 in a 45-20 win over Auburn that saw the Bulldogs reel off 28 straight points over the last quarter-and-a-half. They have worn the black jerseys on other occasions including the 2008 Sugar Bowl vs. Hawaii, 2008 loss to Alabama and home win over Louisiana in 2016.

Here's a look at the black uniforms.

Will the new-look Bulldogs win their fourth straight SEC East crown? That remains to be seen. But as the old saying goes, "look good, play good."