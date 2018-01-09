LOOK: Here's what Alabama's national championship shirts and hats looks like

On Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, taking home their fifth national title in the last 10 years.

With every national title comes the commemorative memorabilia that allows players, coaches and fans to wear the eternal glory. As usual, we got an initial peek at some of that gear immediately after the game as the Crimson Tide celebrated their title on the field in Atlanta.

Plenty of that memorabilia can also be yours, so let's take a look at what the Tide's championship gear available at CBS Sports Shop looks like.

Here's a look at the official on-the-field celebration shirts:

And here are the locker room T-shirts and hats:

Looking for a women's cut? There's a shirt for that.

And if you're in the market for something to keep you a little warmer, they've got that, too.

And if clothing isn't really your thing, there's also a 16x20 canvas that can be proudly displayed as well.

Roll Tide.