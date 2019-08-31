LOOK: Hugh Freeze coaches Liberty's opener from a hospital bed while recovering from surgery

Well, I guess no one can ever accuse Liberty coach Hugh Freeze of not being a football guy.

Freeze, as you may know, has been in the hospital as he continues to recover from complications from a recent back surgery procedure. Freeze had a potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection that, thankfully, has been taken care of. However, he was expected to stay in the hospital for the next four-to-six weeks while recovering from the surgery. That, of course, would affect his ability to coach the Flames in their season opener against No. 22 Syracuse.

Or maybe not.

Reports from A Sea of Red and Syracuse.com indicated that Freeze would be in the coach's booth on Saturday helping the team from ... a hospital bed. Sure enough, television cameras from ESPN+ caught Freeze looking at his play sheet and donning a headset while propped up.

Here’s a look at Hugh Freeze’s seat in the coaches’ booth.



Freeze will essentially videoconference with his team pregame and at halftime and do so during postgame press conference.



The plan is to fly him to Louisiana next week to be with the team on the road. pic.twitter.com/YA1HAXiQ43 — Nate Mink (@MinkNate) August 31, 2019

In many ways, this is still on-brand for Freeze, who was in contact with his team through walkie-talkie during preseason camp. However, no one would blame Freeze if he decided to take a few weekends off to help in his recovery efforts. Who knows, though, maybe Liberty fans will take a page from the Iowa book and turn to wave at Freeze during the game.